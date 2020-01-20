Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Экс-глава Аникоррупционной прокуратуры Виорел Морарь задержан на 72 часа
 

What will the weather in Moldova at the weekend


Air temperature up to nine degrees Celsius during the day and slight frost at night is expected in Moldova in the coming days.

On January 11-12, + 4-9 degrees is expected daytime, at night - up to 3 degrees of frost. In the north of the country, light snow is expected writes moldpres.md. On Monday, January 13, daytime temperatures will be 3-8 degrees Celsius, and at night it is expected up to 5 degrees below zero.


Опубликовано: 10:32 11/01/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Frosts are expected in Moldova in the coming days
  • A polar cyclone is approaching Moldova: at night the temperature drops to - ...
  • Warming is expected in Moldova
  • In the following days it will become colder, snow will fall in the north of ...
  • Freezing temperatures up to minus 3 degrees are expected in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     