What will the weather in Moldova at the weekend
Air temperature up to nine degrees Celsius during the day and slight frost at night is expected in Moldova in the coming days.
On January 11-12, + 4-9 degrees is expected daytime, at night - up to 3 degrees of frost. In the north of the country, light snow is expected writes moldpres.md. On Monday, January 13, daytime temperatures will be 3-8 degrees Celsius, and at night it is expected up to 5 degrees below zero.
Опубликовано: 10:32 11/01/2020
