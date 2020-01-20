Air temperature up to nine degrees Celsius during the day and slight frost at night is expected in Moldova in the coming days.



On January 11-12, + 4-9 degrees is expected daytime, at night - up to 3 degrees of frost. In the north of the country, light snow is expected writes moldpres.md. On Monday, January 13, daytime temperatures will be 3-8 degrees Celsius, and at night it is expected up to 5 degrees below zero.