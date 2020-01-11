Former head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Viorel Morari, was detained by law enforcement authorities for 72 hours. This information for journalists of the Accent TV channel was confirmed in the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.



Viorel Morari was detained for abuse of office and forgery of documents in the case of theft of a billion. This was announced to deschide.md by Attorney General Alexander Stoianoglo. “On December 26, I ordered a criminal investigation into this case. We are talking about abuse of official position and forging documents in the case of theft of a billion,” Stoianoglo said.



Recall, the Prosecutor General of Moldova, Alexander Stoianoglo, removed the head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Viorel Morari, and the head of the Prosecutor's Office for Special Cases and Economic Crimes, for the period while the Prosecutor General’s office carried out special control over the activities of these institutions.