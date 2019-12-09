Igor Dodon sent sincere congratulations to Zoran Milanovich on his election as President of the Republic of Croatia. The Head of State wished him success and fruitful activities in a responsible public office for the benefit of the friendly Croatian people.



“I take this opportunity to express the readiness of my country to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. I am convinced that the Moldovan-Croatian dialogue will constructively develop in various areas of mutual interest.



Dear Mr. President, confirming the interest of the Republic of Moldova in continuing cooperation with the Republic of Croatia for the benefit of both peoples, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration for you,” the message of Igor Dodon says.



Recall former Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic won the January 5 presidential election. According to the results of the vote in the second round of elections, the representative of the opposition party of Social Democrats, Milanovic gained 1 million 34 thousand votes, bypassing the current head of the country.