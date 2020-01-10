Prime Minister Ion Chicu sent a congratulatory message to the Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, MOLDPRES reports.



The congratulation says:



"Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor!



On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Moldova and on my own behalf, I am pleased to address you with the most cordial congratulations on the occasion of your appointment as the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria and wish you great success and outstanding achievements in this high post.



I want to assure you that the Republic of Moldova greatly appreciates relations between our states and express gratitude for Austria's invariably friendly attitude as well as confidence in the further development of this relationship.



I especially thank the valuable support that Austria has consistently and generously provided in terms of development and reform policies, and thank you for keeping the Republic of Moldova in the list of priority states for the provision of the Austrian assistance.



The Republic of Moldova and Austria have long been linked by friendly relations based on partnership and strong economic cooperation. I am convinced that on the basis of these excellent prerequisites, by joint efforts, we will be able to strengthen bilateral dialogue. Taking this opportunity, I assure you of the full openness and determination of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, which I have the honor to lead, to deepen the Moldovan-Austrian cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and hope that in the near future we will be able to hold consistent discussions on relevant topics.



Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor, let me once again express to you congratulations and wishes for success in the high post, and assure you of my deepest respect."

