The euro will go down, and the dollar goes up in Moldova


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on January 10-12.

The dollar will add two bans. Its price will be 17 lei 25 bans. The euro price will be 19 lei 16 bans. One ban will lose the Romanian leu and the Ukrainian hryvnia. Their prices will be 4 lei and, accordingly, 71 bans. And the Russian ruble, on the contrary, will add one ban - up to 28 bans.


Опубликовано: 08:42 10/01/2020

