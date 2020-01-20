In 2018, more than 352 thousand people left the Republic of Moldova abroad for seasonal work or in search of work.



According to the Bureau of Migration and Asylum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 238 thousand were men and 114 thousand women. The Russian Federation and Italy lead among countries where Moldovan migrants leave to work. Men go mainly to the Russian Federation (48%), women to Italy (35%), moldpres.md reports.



Such data are contained in the Extended Migration Profile of the Republic of Moldova for 2014–2018. The document was prepared by the Bureau of Migration and Asylum of the Ministry of the Interior at the end of 2019. The analysis includes official statistics and administrative data from ministries and central government agencies responsible for recording and collecting data related to international population migration.