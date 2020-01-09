Today, MPs from the Party of Socialists faction, municipal councilors, PSRM activists and the Young Guard laid flowers at the Ukrainian Embassy in Chisinau in memory of the victims of the Tehran tragedy.



“This is a tragic disaster that brought a lot of grief to the relatives and families of the victims. Sincere condolences to the Ukrainian and other peoples whose citizens were on board of the passenger plane that crashed on the road from Tehran to Kiev,” said the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii.