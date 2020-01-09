The Civil Aviation Authority made a recommendation to national carriers, urging them to avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace, MOLDPRES reports.



"Against the background of increased tension in the Persian and Ottoman bays, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Moldova recommends national air carriers to avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace due to Iranian missile attacks against the US forces, and undertake necessary measures to prevent danger to civil aviation," the document issued by the Civil Aviation Authority stated.



A similar recommendation was made by the European Aviation Safety Agency.



In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority called on national air carriers to strengthen control, technical condition and navigation of aircraft using engines similar to those of the Ukrainian aircraft recently crashed in Iran.



Recall 176 people died in the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-NG aircraft on Wednesday, January 8, shortly after leaving Imam Khomeini Airport (Tehran). The National Security Council of Ukraine reported that 11 Ukrainian citizens, including nine crew members, perished in the crash.