Gabriela Cuneva appointed Secretary of State of the Ministry of Finance. This decision was made today by the government, MOLDPRES informs.



The proposal was voiced at a government meeting by Finance Minister Sergei Pushcutsa.



"You are the first official appointed to the post in 2020. Welcome to the Ministry of Finance," said Prime Minister Ion Chicu.



Gabriela Cuneva served as Secretary of State for the Ministry of Finance from February to August 2019.