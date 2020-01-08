The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in connection with the crash of the Ukrainian passenger liner in Iran.



“With a feeling of deep sadness and regret, I received the news of the crash of a passenger plane, resulting in human victims. On behalf of the people of the Republic of Moldova and on my own behalf, I express deep sympathy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, with whom we are close at this moment. I ask you to convey my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” the message says.



Recall Ukrainian passenger Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. On board the aircraft, there were 179 people, of whom 147 were Iranians and 32 foreigners, all perished. According to preliminary data, the cause of the disaster was a fire in the engine.