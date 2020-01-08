Former Minister of Transport Yuri Chirinchuk, sentenced to three and a half years in prison for taking advantage of influence and using his official position for personal aims, was detained on the eve at the Leusheni checkpoint.



The information was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Border Police Raisa Novitzki.



“We confirm that at the Leusheni checkpoint this person was identified and detained while trying to cross the state border. According to legal procedures, he was handed over to the authorities in charge of this case,” she said in an interview with agora.md.



Recall liberal Yuri Chirinchuk was sentenced to imprisonment for taking advantage of influence and using his official position for personal purposes, depriving him of the right to hold public office for five years. In early October 2019, the General Inspectorate of Police put him on the international wanted list.