Three new flights from Chisinau will be launched in spring


Flyone company announces launching of direct flights Chisinau - Frankfurt-Khan – Chisinau, Chisinau - Tel Aviv (Ben Gurion) - Chisinau, and Air Moldova will operate flights Chisinau - Berlin (Schoenefeld) - Chisinau.

Flights to Frankfurt will be operated from April 6 twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from July - three times a week. From April 9, Chisinau - Tel Aviv - Chisinau flight available on Thursdays will be opened.

From March 31 a direct flight to Berlin will be opened twice a week: on Tuesdays and Saturdays. From June 18 to September 22 flights in this direction will be carried out three times a week, writes ipn.md.


Опубликовано: 10:53 07/01/2020

