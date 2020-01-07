The Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova congratulated all citizens on Christmas.



“Dear friends! With all my heart I congratulate all Orthodox believers on the occasion of the Nativity of Christ! I wish you health and vitality, strength and energy for good deeds, implementation of all your noble undertakings.



For millennia, the bright holiday of Christmas has given us the light of love, mercy and hope. I am sure that Christian values based on the commandments of good and justice will help strengthen peace and harmony in our society. Christmas is a family holiday filled with the warmth of the hearth and the love. May the blessed light of Christmas illuminate our homes, help protect and support each other, no matter how far we are from each other, and always return home. I sincerely wish you peace, kindness and prosperity!”