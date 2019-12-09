The message of the President says:



"Dear brothers in Christ! Dear friends!



Now we celebrate the most beautiful holidays of our people. They combine folk traditions, Christian values, and hopes for a better future. May the holiday of the Nativity of Christ unite families, give us wisdom and frugality, and bring light, love and warmth to our hearts and homes.



I wish that these days, when everyone makes a wish, we would think of something good for Moldova as well. We wish it a year full of changes for the better, so that we all have more reasons for joy and pride in the country in which we live. Let everyone fulfill their professional duty, the duty of a patriot, parent, Christian, friend, worthy person. It is these qualities that underlie the consolidated and successful society that we build together. Happy holidays to you! Merry Christmas for our souls!”