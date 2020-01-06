Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Snow is expected in Moldova


On Monday, January 6, light snowfall is expected throughout the country.

The wind is north, light to moderate.

In Chisinau, in the afternoon, thermometers will show +2° С, and at night the air temperature will drop to -5° С.


Опубликовано: 11:26 06/01/2020

