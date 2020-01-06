Snow is expected in Moldova
On Monday, January 6, light snowfall is expected throughout the country.
The wind is north, light to moderate.
In Chisinau, in the afternoon, thermometers will show +2° С, and at night the air temperature will drop to -5° С.
The wind is north, light to moderate.
In Chisinau, in the afternoon, thermometers will show +2° С, and at night the air temperature will drop to -5° С.
Опубликовано: 11:26 06/01/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: