The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies on January 9.



After the holidays, the dollar will add six bans. Its price will be 17 lei 23 bans. The euro will lose four bans. It will cost 19 lei 17 bans. Three more currencies will remain unchanged. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 72 bans, the Romanian leu - 4 lei 1 ban, and the Russian ruble - 27 bans.