The Head of State delivered a message on the occasion of birthday of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



“I wish you good health, long life and fulfillment of all plans and aspirations, vitality and great successes in responsible work, and the people of Germany - prosperity and progress”, the message says..



At the same time, Igor Dodon expressed confidence that through joint efforts, friendship and cooperation between Moldova and Germany would continue to develop, strengthening in the spirit of cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.