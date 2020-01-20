Prime Minister Ion Chicu met with the head of the European Union delegation to the Republic of Moldova, Peter Mikhalko.



The parties congratulated each other on the holidays and wished success in professional activities. The head of the Cabinet informed Peter Mikhalko of the measures taken to develop dialogue with the European Union. The Prime Minister also mentioned ratification of the Istanbul Convention and adoption of the procurement bill in the field of energy, water supply, transport and postal services, writes moldpres.md.



The parties also discussed the concept of justice reform, in particular, the bill on the evaluation of the activities and professionalism of judges with the participation of European experts. At the end, Chicu and Mikhalko discussed the possibility of expanding quotas, situation with gas supply to Moldova in 2020 and construction of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline.