On January 22, the government will gather mayors of all settlements of the country
Ion Chicu announced this at the cabinet meeting. The event will be held at the Palace of the Republic and will discuss the most pressing issues.
In addition, Ion Chicu noted that in mid-February, the government led by him would mark 100 days. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to go to parliament to submit a report on activities during this period.
In addition, Ion Chicu noted that in mid-February, the government led by him would mark 100 days. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to go to parliament to submit a report on activities during this period.
Опубликовано: 12:10 04/01/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: