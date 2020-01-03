The Prime Minister demanded to verify fulfillment of investment obligations by Avia Invest
The statement was made at a government meeting. In particular, Ion Chicu noted, this applied to investments.
“We already have information that the source of these investments is not the own funds of the so-called investor, but the overcharges that these monopolists charge for each citizen. I ask you to provide results of the audit by February 1,” he said.
Ion Chicu added that if this information was confirmed, those responsible will have to begin termination of the contract with the so-called investor.
Опубликовано: 15:50 03/01/2020
