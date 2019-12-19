The Prime Minister instructed the responsible persons by January 15 to inform on the official page of the government the progress of the investigation of resonant corruption cases.



“In recent years, we have all seen detentions of government officials, prosecutors, lawyers, customs officers, police officers and so on, but little is known about how these resonant cases ended. I doubt that at least 10% of them were completed. There are also dozens of artificial cases initiated to extort money or to deprive entrepreneurs of their business. Of course, this is the responsibility of prosecutors and the NAC, but we and citizens of the country want to know how these matters are progressing, how they ended,” he said.



According to the Prime Minister, an interactive information will allow citizens to see the status of each case: where it is, who is investigating it, whether it got into the courts or not.