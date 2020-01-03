Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The President met with the Head of the National Bank


Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Chairman of the National Bank of Moldova, Octavian Armashu.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to the preparation of the program with the International Monetary Fund, which is very important for strengthening the macroeconomic base and ensuring the economic development of our country. In addition, the interlocutors spoke about the progress of the banking sector reform and emphasized the need for independent activity of the Central Bank in order to implement the priority areas outlined by it.

“We came to a consensus that we need a banking sector stable, reliable, safe for citizens and attractive for business. In this regard, I welcomed significant efforts that the National Bank of Moldova is making,” the President said on his page on the social network following the results of the conversation.


Опубликовано: 13:04 03/01/2020

