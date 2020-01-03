The Russian government extended until June 30, 2020, zero duties on a number of goods from Moldova, including vegetables, fruits and wine. The relevant resolution is published on the official portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.



In addition, in accordance with the decree, the FCS was instructed to carry out monthly monitoring of the import of such goods into Russia and inform the relevant ministries about the monitoring results, and to make proposals, if necessary, by June 20, 2020, to change the deadline for the application of zero rates of import customs duty in relation to these goods, writes 1prime.ru.



Recall that the abolition of duties on certain categories of goods from Moldova became possible as a result of an agreement between Igor Dodon and Vladimir Putin. Subsequently, the President requested the leadership of the Russian Federation to extend this regime. The same question was raised at meetings in Moscow by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.