The Head of State held a working meeting with the Prime Minister Ion Chicu. The parties exchanged views on the situation in the country at the beginning of the coming year and outlined plans for the coming months.



Special attention was paid to the issue of payments to pensioners and socially vulnerable categories of citizens of social assistance and compensation in the amount of 700 lei.



In addition, they spoke about the beginning of tenders for the reconstruction of more than 300 km of roads and implementation in the coming weeks of a number of presidential initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of the population in rural areas.



“We also exchanged views on the implementation of the main planned reforms, especially in the justice, the draft of which will soon be sent to development partners, including the Venice Commission, for examination,” Igor Dodon said.