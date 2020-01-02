Vladimir Putin may visit Moldova in 2020
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin can visit Moldova in 2020. Earlier this was said by the President of our country Igor Dodon.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s website speaks of the numerous official visits planned for this year, including a trip to the Republic of Moldova at the invitation of the Head of the Moldovan state.
Опубликовано: 15:58 02/01/2020
