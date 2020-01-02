Over 35 thousand border crossings were recorded on the last day of the year. Compared to the same period last year, the number of intersections increased by more than 20%, MOLDPRES reports.



More than 20 thousand were registered at the entrance to the country and another 14,882 intersections at the exit. 18,565 were committed by citizens of the Republic of Moldova.



The most popular border crossing points were Chisinau International Airport, Leuseni, Otachi and Sculeni.



According to the Border Police, 7,638 people entered the country on New Year's Eve.

