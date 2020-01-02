Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Pensions and benefits increased for a number of categories of citizens


Some allowances and pensions in Moldova have increased since January 1, 2020.

In particular, the allowance at the birth of a child in the new year will amount to 8,299 lei, which is 388 lei more than it has been so far. Also, a pension for the loss of the breadwinner increased by 25%. In addition, older people whose insurance is less than 15 years will receive benefits increased by 150%.

The allowance for people with disabilities has increased by 100%. The monthly state benefits to the participants in the hostilities to protect the territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Moldova, to the participants in the hostilities in Afghanistan, as well as in other countries, have tripled - from 100 to 300 lei per month.


