The National Public Health Agency continues epidemiological surveillance of influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and severe acute respiratory infections, sputnik.md reports.



In the period from September 30 to December 29, 65 cases of seasonal flu were registered, of which 35 - over the past week.



To avoid infection, doctors urge to follow preventive measures:



- immediately seek medical help if you find the first symptoms of influenza;



- if you feel unwell, avoid contact with people with a high risk of infection (pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, patients with cardiovascular diseases, chronic diseases of the respiratory system, diabetes, and so on);



- observe personal hygiene, first of all - hand hygiene;



- in case of influenza infection - use a face mask.

