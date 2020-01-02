The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Thursday, January 2.



The dollar will not change. It will cost 17 lei 20 bans. The euro will add five bans. Its price will be 19 lei 31 bans. Three more currencies will remain unchanged. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 72 bans, the Romanian leu - 4 lei 3 bans, and the Russian ruble - 27 bans.