President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon congratulated citizens of the country on the upcoming New Year 2020 and Christmas:



"Dear compatriots, dear friends!



The outgoing year will remain in the history of our country as the year in which we began to learn anew to live freely. This is the year when democracy won, and citizens regained their country.



For me personally, it was the most important and at the same time the most difficult year since I entered politics. This was the year when I had to make decisions within a few hours that led to dramatic changes in Moldova, which was no longer captured state.



All that I managed to do would not have become possible without support of my only real partner - the people. You are the ones who gave me the mandate and authority to start these important changes in Moldova. It is your merit that our country is free again, and we began to build a better future. Therefore, I think we can consider 2019 the year of our liberation, and 2020 the year of the restoration of the country.



Dear compatriots,



Restoring the country is our national project for the next period; a project that every citizen will benefit, regardless of his political views. Recovery means that our priorities will include road repair, investment in the infrastructure of the country's regions, new jobs creation, support for pensioners and higher wages, quality education and modern medicine.



I am convinced that we have enough will and strength to make Moldova a country in which it will be comfortable to live, work, create families and raise children.



Dear friends,

The outgoing year has become truly historic, for the whole country and for every person. We have achieved significant changes in the political life and in our common destiny. Now, finally, the time has come for positive transformations, the time to build, to create a new and modern Moldova, where all ethnic groups, all people will live in peace and harmony, where all cities and regions will dynamically develop.



Let me remind you that in 2020, we will celebrate an important historical date –75 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. It will be a year of memory and glory and large-scale events will be held throughout the country.



Such significant dates will help us strengthen our national unity. It is important for entire society to unite and live together, make friends and work for the good of our common Motherland.



I am sure that 2020 will certainly be a year of change for the better, for all of us.



Dear fellow citizens,



In 2020, the Presidential Administration together with the Government and Parliament will make every effort to solve the country's social and economic problems. All state institutions have begun close fruitful cooperation, and you will see its positive results very soon, because our intentions are sincere, and we are very interested in making Moldova prosper.



I wish you to be happy next to your loved ones, and to warmly think about those who are now far away, to gratefully recall the pleasant moments of 2019. And may all these positive emotions and memories give you the strength to enter the coming year with confidence and hope. Happy New Year!"



