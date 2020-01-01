The Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova congratulated the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on New Year and Christmas.



"Dear compatriots,



2019 was a difficult year, but this experience taught us a lot. We managed to restore stability and predictability in the process of state government, and we used all the opportunities for the benefit of citizens.



Almost a year after the parliamentary elections, I assure you that we appreciate and respect every vote that you gave us, and we will continue to fulfill the promises made in the election campaign.



In 2019, we all managed to overcome dividing lines, find compromises, despite different positions and long-standing grievances. Your support has helped us form a workable Parliament that takes decisions and promotes vital projects for the country on behalf of and in the interests of the people of the Republic of Moldova.



In 2020, our priority will be infrastructure projects, quality education in cities and villages, well-equipped hospitals and doctors in all regions of the country, a developing economy and equal opportunities for all working people.



I firmly believe that Moldova will become a state of prosperous people. It will not be easy, but if we work side by side, ignore populism and provocation, we will certainly succeed. I wish all of us to have courage to overcome resentments and emotions for the sake of the results that our citizens deserve and await.



I send my best wishes to doctors, rescuers, police officers and all those who are in the service of people. I wish you health, safety and understanding on the part of loved ones.



I wish all the best to all residents of the Republic of Moldova - both those who are at home and those who today cannot hug their children and parents. May next year bring us closer to each other! I wish you wonderful achievements, health and prosperity!



Happy New Year!"