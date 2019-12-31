As part of the official visit of the Moldovan delegation to Ankara, the Bashkan of Gagauzia Irina Vlah met with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Turkish President Erdogan emphasized that the infrastructure projects implemented by the Turkish side in Gagauz autonomy were under his personal control. Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his intention to visit Gagauzia again to participate in the opening ceremony of the multifunctional stadium in Comrat municipality. The construction of this facility was started by the Turkish side following the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Gagauzia in October 2018.



Separately, the parties touched on the opening of the Turkish Consulate in Comrat, scheduled for the first half of 2020. On behalf of the President of Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive at the official opening ceremony of the consulate.