Eurovision star Alexander Rybak will give a concert in the center of Chisinau on the New Year's Night


The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2009, Alexander Rybak, will give a concert on New Year's Eve at the Great National Assembly Square. The Fairytale show will begin at 01:00 am and will last an hour and a half. His fee will be about 200 thousand lei, IPN reports.

According to the acting head of the Department of Culture, Stelutsa Mitriuc, the New Year’s concert “Dream on a Winter Night” will begin at 7.00 pm with the show performance “Feerie de Revelion”. Then a concert of the Tharmis band will take place, and the folk parade “De urat v-am tot ura”.

The New Year will be met by colorful, unique fireworks, after which Zdob și Zdub band will enter the stage.


Опубликовано: 14:38 31/12/2019

