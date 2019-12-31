The programs of the “Primul in Moldova” returned to the usual frequency for the audience. On the eve the channel won a contest to replace the nationwide network III.



Thus, from now on, spectators will be able to watch their favorite shows on their TV channel at its usual position anywhere in Moldova. The channel began broadcasting on November 1, 2019. The channel’s grid contains the main shows and the most popular television hits of the Russian Channel One.



Along with international versions, the audience of the Primul in Moldova will see high-profile film premieres, concerts by the Russian pop artists, documentary and entertainment projects. Broadcasting will be carried out from transmitters located in 17 settlements of the Republic of Moldova.