Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
БОМ: ПСРМ - лидер народного доверия
 

How much will the dollar and euro cost on December 31


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Tuesday, December 31.

The dollar will fall in price by another three bans. Its price will be 17 lei 20 bans. Euro, by contrast, will rise in price by six bans. It will cost 19 lei 26 bans. The Romanian leu price is 4 lei 3 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will not change - 72 bans and 27 bans, respectively.


Опубликовано: 11:25 31/12/2019

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Euro will fall in price by 12 bans at once
  • Euro will fall in price by 13 bans
  • Euro and dollar rose in price
  • Euro and dollar continue to fall in price
  • By the end of the week, the euro and the dollar will rise in price










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     