The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on Tuesday, December 31.



The dollar will fall in price by another three bans. Its price will be 17 lei 20 bans. Euro, by contrast, will rise in price by six bans. It will cost 19 lei 26 bans. The Romanian leu price is 4 lei 3 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble will not change - 72 bans and 27 bans, respectively.