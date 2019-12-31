Adomir-Nistor, Chengiz, Eros, Hamlet, Lionel, Asen, Renesme are the most unusual names that our citizens gave their children in 2019.



In total, from the beginning of the year to November, more than 41 thousand babies were born, which is almost six thousand more than in 2018. Every year the list of unusual names that parents give their children is expanding. The most common names for the boys in the past year were: David, Matei, Maxim, Alexander and Bogdan and for the girls: Sofia, Amelia, Daria, Anastasia and Maria.