Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
БОМ: ПСРМ - лидер народного доверия
 

The most unusual newborn names in Moldova in 2019


Adomir-Nistor, Chengiz, Eros, Hamlet, Lionel, Asen, Renesme are the most unusual names that our citizens gave their children in 2019.

In total, from the beginning of the year to November, more than 41 thousand babies were born, which is almost six thousand more than in 2018. Every year the list of unusual names that parents give their children is expanding. The most common names for the boys in the past year were: David, Matei, Maxim, Alexander and Bogdan and for the girls: Sofia, Amelia, Daria, Anastasia and Maria.


Опубликовано: 11:22 31/12/2019

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • 13 babies were born in the capital maternity hospitals in the New Year's E ...
  • Kroll auditors mention the names of famous politicians in the report
  • The National Bank published a summary of the KROLL report: the names of the ...
  • The birth rate in Moldova is steadily falling
  • The First lady of the country presented New Year's gifts to about 120 chil ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2019. All rights reserved.
     