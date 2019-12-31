Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Vladimir Putin remains the most popular foreign politician in Moldova


This is evidenced by the results of the “Barometer of Public Opinion”. According to the results, 55.6% of Moldovans trust the President of the Russian Federation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with 49.5% is in the second place, followed by the Romanian leader Klaus Johannis(43.3%), Vladimir Zelensky (41.4%), Emmanuel Macron (29.8%), and Donald Trump (24.4%).

The public opinion poll was conducted from December 7 to 23. It was attended by 1,187 respondents. The maximum error is +/- 3%.


Опубликовано: 11:16 31/12/2019

