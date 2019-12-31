This is evidenced by the results of the “Barometer of Public Opinion”. According to the results, 55.6% of Moldovans trust the President of the Russian Federation.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel with 49.5% is in the second place, followed by the Romanian leader Klaus Johannis(43.3%), Vladimir Zelensky (41.4%), Emmanuel Macron (29.8%), and Donald Trump (24.4%).



The public opinion poll was conducted from December 7 to 23. It was attended by 1,187 respondents. The maximum error is +/- 3%.