Together with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Head of the Republic of Moldova held the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.



The meeting was the embodiment of a mutual desire to raise bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership a year after the official launch of this initiative announced during the visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Republic of Moldova.



During the meeting, common objectives and a strategy for the development of relations were identified in politics, military, security, economics, trade, energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, culture, science and the humanitarian sphere.



In view of the fact that Turkey is one of the most important trade partners and investors of the Republic of Moldova, the presidents agreed to hold the next meeting of the mixed Moldovan-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the most important mechanism for the development of bilateral trade and economic relations.



In addition, it was agreed to organize in Chisinau in 2020 the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Strategic Planning which led by the co-chairs - the foreign ministers of the two countries - will exchange views on issues of bilateral, regional and global agendas and identify priority areas and projects for cooperation.



“I praised the strengthening and expansion of the legal framework of bilateral relations after signing of four intergovernmental agreements in the following important areas:



- mutual recognition of driver's licenses;

- training for law enforcement officials;

- international combined freight transport;

- mutual opening of cultural centers.



We decided that the next meeting of the High Level Council will be held in the Republic of Moldova in 2021,” Igor Dodon said.