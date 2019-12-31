Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Ion Chicu: I recommend to study the table and find out why the country received money from the EU during the last government


Plahotniuc’s leaving from the Moldovan politics, and not the arrival of Maia Sandu in the government, allowed the country to resume external financing. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Moldova, Ion Chicu.

The country received 69 million euros for “past merits.” The remaining approximately $45 million comes from the IMF, you know with what obligations. Not a single Eurocent came to the country in 2019 thanks to the results of the work of the Sandu’s government - everything was under the conditions fulfilled by the country before. In other words, Plahotniuc’s departure, and not Sandu’s coming, opened financing,” Ion Chicu said.


Опубликовано: 11:06 31/12/2019

