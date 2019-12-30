In Ankara, a meeting was held in the Presidential Palace between the Presidents of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Recall, the Moldovan delegation led by President Igor Dodon is on an official visit to the Republic of Turkey.



The President’s agenda includes a number of bilateral meetings with the leadership of the republic, as well as meetings in an expanded format, with the participation of the Bashkan of the Gagauz autonomy Irina Vlah, Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu, as well as the Moldovan parliamentarians.