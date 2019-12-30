In Ankara, Igor Dodon met with the Chairman of the Great National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop.



During the conversation, the Head of our state drew attention to the growing pace of the political Moldovan-Turkish dialogue and noted the good cooperation between the legislative bodies of our countries, both at the leadership level and at the level of parliamentary friendship groups and commissions.



“We noted with satisfaction a broad bilateral legal framework that includes 72 agreements, and another 16 draft agreements under discussion. I welcomed the fact that today this list will be replenished with four more documents signed as part of the first meeting of the Council of Strategic Cooperation at the highest level”, said Igor Dodon on his page on the social network.



At the same time, the President thanked the leadership of the Republic of Turkey for the assistance rendered to the Republic of Moldova, especially the Gagauz autonomy, in social, cultural, humanitarian and other fields. The parties also expressed interest in deepening the Moldovan-Turkish interparliamentary cooperation within the framework of international organizations and in the fight against international terrorism. The Head of State spoke out for intensifying the exchange of visits between the legislative bodies of the two countries. In conclusion, he thanked for the invitation addressed to the Chair of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Zinaida Greceanii, to take part in the events organized on the occasion of the centenary of the Great National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey creation, which will be celebrated on April 23, 2020.