During his official visit to the Republic of Turkey, together with members of the Moldovan delegation, Igor Dodon visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, erected in honor of the first president of Turkey.



The Mausoleum is a place extremely important for the country's leadership and especially loved by the Turkish people, who honor the founder of the Republic of Turkey. Every year, the President of Turkey celebrates the country's national holiday here.



The Head of our state laid a wreath and left a note in the book of honorary guests of the museum. “We pay deep respect to the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, one of the prominent figures in the entire history of Turkey, who made a huge contribution to the democratization of his country,” Igor Dodon wrote on his page on the social network.