The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Ion Chicu, held a meeting of the government commission for reintegration.



It affirmed the priorities of the negotiation process and the Transnistrian conflict settlement process, namely: freedom of movement of citizens in the Security Zone, human rights, situation of the Romanian schools on the left bank of the Dniester, coordination of customs and tax procedures and tariffs.



At the beginning of the meeting, the head of government noted that it was a big omission not to hold meetings of this commission for more than a year. “The reintegration of the country is a priority, and I ask you to ensure the effective work of the profile working groups and not to imitate the negotiation process,” said Chicu.



The prime minister announced that commission meetings would be held monthly to make progress on each of the priorities.