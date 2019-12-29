President Igor Dodon pays an official visit to the Republic of Turkey, at the head of a delegation, at the invitation of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



The delegation of the Republic of Moldova consists of: Ion Chicu, Prime Minister, Vlad Batrincea, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Irina Vlah, the governor of UTA Gagauzia, ministers and other state officials.



The agenda includes meetings with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, bilateral meetings of the ministers.



Also, the Head of State will chair the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, after which several bilateral agreements will be signed in such areas as: conversion and mutual recognition of driving licenses; international combined freight transport; cooperation in the field of science and technology etc.



“The Republic of Turkey is our strategic partner. The official visit to this country gives us the opportunity to expand, deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation relations in all areas of common interest, for the benefit of both peoples”, declared Igor Dodon.