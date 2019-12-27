Carols came to the Presidential Administration
Today, carols came to the Presidential Administration. Together with the Mayor of Chisinau, Ion Cheban, Presidential advisers and employees of the Administration, they listened to Christmas carols and holiday wishes from the Folklore Ensembles, the troupe of the Moldova Theater Union, a group of students Waldorf lyceum.
“We were very pleased to observe folk traditions, which are the primordial values of our people. Only by promoting the heritage of our ancestors can we preserve ourselves as a people. I gave bread and sweets to those caroling, wishing them health, prosperity and success in the New Year. Then we suggested our guests a traditional tour of the Presidential Administration," said Igor Dodon.
“We were very pleased to observe folk traditions, which are the primordial values of our people. Only by promoting the heritage of our ancestors can we preserve ourselves as a people. I gave bread and sweets to those caroling, wishing them health, prosperity and success in the New Year. Then we suggested our guests a traditional tour of the Presidential Administration," said Igor Dodon.
Опубликовано: 17:33 27/12/2019
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: