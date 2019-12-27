The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, sent a letter of condolences to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in connection with the crash in the Alma-Ata region of a plane in result of which people perished.



“On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and on my own behalf, I express my sympathy to all the people of Kazakhstan and convey my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured,” the message of the President of Moldova says.