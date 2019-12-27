Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
В Казахстане разбился пассажирский самолет
 

Igor Dodon sent a letter of condolences to the President of Kazakhstan in connection with the crash of a plane


The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, sent a letter of condolences to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in connection with the crash in the Alma-Ata region of a plane in result of which people perished.

On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and on my own behalf, I express my sympathy to all the people of Kazakhstan and convey my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured,” the message of the President of Moldova says.


Опубликовано: 13:50 27/12/2019

