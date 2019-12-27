Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
В Казахстане разбился пассажирский самолет
 

Presidential elections in Moldova may be held on November 8, 2020


President Igor Dodon proposed holding presidential election on November 8 next year. The final date will have to be approved by parliament.

The next presidential election can be held “not earlier than October 31,” but no later than 60 days after the end of the President’s mandate, Newsmaker.md reports citing the CEC press service.


Опубликовано: 13:14 27/12/2019

