The parties discussed results of the outgoing year for the municipality.



The Head of State congratulated the mayor on the adoption of the city budget by the Municipal Council. He welcomed the intention of the city authorities to give priority to social projects and development of metropolitan infrastructure in 2020. In particular, it is planned to repair several main roads, reconstruct parks, and build several hundreds of playgrounds and sports grounds and ten new stadiums.



In addition, thermal insulation of social institutions will be carried out, the problem of treatment facilities will be solved, underground passages will be reconstructed, asphalt will be repaired in the house areas, and project support will be provided for the suburbs.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State and the general mayor of Chisinau congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year and Christmas, wishing health and prosperity.