How much will the dollar and euro cost on Friday and the weekend


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of major currencies in the country on December 27, 28 and 29.

One dollar price will be 17 lei 28 bans. Euro keeps its position at 19 lei 15 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei, Ukrainian hryvnia - 74 bans, and the Russian ruble - 27 bans.


Опубликовано: 10:19 27/12/2019

