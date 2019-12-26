Investigation of all high-profile cases will be completed. President Igor Dodon is sure of this. As part of the “direct line,” the Head of State noted that he thought that “the prosecutor general knows his job well.”



“You know that Shor and Plahotniuc, who escaped from the country, were put on the international wanted list. Corresponding justice bodies work, we cooperate with external partners. There are some people who held managerial positions in the National Bank and other institutions, and they still have not even been questioned. They should tell what happened in 2013-14 and the beginning of 2015, since not only Shor and Plahotniuc participated in this, but also the leadership of the National Bank, and former prime ministers, ministers, etc. They all need to be invited and questioned, and then people will know the truth. When I was a deputy in parliament, they laughed from the rostrum and told how they stole money. And where were you if you all know? You are managers. It needs to be clarified, and we will do it,” the President noted.